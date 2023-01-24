Body of truck driver who drowned off Samal found

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Jan) – The body of a truck driver who went missing after jumping off a pump boat last Sunday was found on Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Barangay Limao in Babak District, Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), authorities said.

Coast Guard personnel with Junrex Timtim’s body (blurred image). Photo courtesy of PCG Station IGACOS

Family members said Junrex Timtim, 34 – a truck driver and resident at Barangay Lapu-Lapu, Agdao, Davao City – joined his father for a fishing trip to Samal in the weekend.

In a report released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station in IGACOS, another fisherman immediately reported to the PCG Sub-Station in Babak District after he found the body of the 34-year-old Junrex Timtim, a resident of Barangay Lapu-Lapu, Agdao, Davao City, around 12:45 p.m.

His remains were turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

According to authorities, Timtim was no longer seen after he jumped off the pump boat owned by his father because of the strong winds and huge waves off Barangay Limao.

CG Ensign Vasit Venturillo, commander of PCG Station in IGACOS, released a “notice to all mariners” on Sunday shortly after Timtim went missing, advising “all types of vessels/ watercrafts and fisher folk” to be on the lookout for the Timtim.

Disa Timtim, a sister-in-law, told MindaNews that Junrex would often join his father to go fishing in the weekend when he was off from work.

This time, he jumped off the boat to swim, but strong winds suddenly came, causing him to be carried away by the waves and disappeared from view, Disa said.

Moments before he jumped off the boat, Junrex was able to post a video he took of his father having caught a foot-long fish as they all rejoiced. It was time-stamped 11:46 a.m. of Sunday. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)