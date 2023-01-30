Davao City water supply project targets full operation in June 2023 – DCWD exec 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 January) – Apo Agua Insfrastructura, Inc. targets the full operation of the P12-billion Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) on June 1 this year after it incurred delays in the completion of the project for two years, an official from the Davao City Water District (DCWD) said on Monday.

JC Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, told MindaNews that Apo Agua hopes to operate the DCBWSP by June 1 based on their “adjusted timeline.”

The target completion of the project was originally planned for 2021 but it encountered setbacks when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, forcing the company to postpone it to 2022.

However, the project’s target completion was further postponed to 2023 allegedly due to the “internal issues” with J.V. Angeles Construction Corporation (JVACC), the former engineering, procurement and construction contractor of Apo Agua.

Duhaylungsod said there are talks on the “early use” prior to the full operation of the bulk water supply project, which will benefit the Tugbok Water Supply system, servicing portions of Tugbok Proper, Catalunan Grande, Bago Oshiro, Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera and Matina Pangi, and the entire Mintal and Catalunan Pequeño.

She said the Apo Agua has yet to release the specific details regarding the early use of the bulk water supply project.

“We do not really highlight the early use plan pending any specific timeline from Apo Agua so we don’t set premature expectations,” she said.

Apo Agua is expected to supply around 300 million liters of treated water to DCWD.

Based on the joint venture agreement, Apo Agua will take charge of water extraction and treatment and DCWD the water distribution. (Antonio Colina IV / MindaNews)