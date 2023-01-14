Detour: portion of Davao del Norte-Bukidnon highway collapses

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 January) – Drivers of public utility vans, buses, cargo trucks and multi-axle trucks bound for Bukidnon from Davao del Norte or bound for Davao del Norte from Bukidnon are advised to take the Davao City-Bukidnon route instead as a portion of the highway in San Fernando town in Bukidnon collapsed due to continuous heavy rains.

The travel advisory was issued Saturday by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Davao region.

It said a portion of Talaingod (Davao Del Norte)-Valencia (Bukidnon) road, particularly in Sitio Balacayo in Barangay Kalagangan, “is currently one-lane passable to LIGHT VEHICLES only due to road collapse.”

A portion of the highway linking Davao Del Norte with Bukidnon collapsed in Barangay Kalanganan in San Fernando, Bukidnon on Saturday, rendering it impassable for trucks, buses and public utility vans. Only light vehicles are allowed to pass. Photo courtesy of San Fernando LDRRMO FB page

“Motorists are advised to take necessary precautions while traveling due to the prevailing weather conditions,” it said.

In San Fernando, Bukidnon, the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) on its Facebook page said the DPWH in Bukdinon and the local government unit are working on the repair. The LDRRMO called on the public not to pass this way “kay dilikado pa gihapon” (because it is still dangerous).

Travel time between Davao del Norte and Bukidnon is shorter via this route compared with the Davao City to Bukidnon route. (MindaNews)