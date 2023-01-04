FACT CHECK: Resumption of classes not moved to January 9 – DepEd-Soccsksargen

The Department of Education – Soccsksargen (DepEd-Soccsksargen) has belied as false an information circulating online that resumption of classes for public schools in the region has been moved to Monday, January 9, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, DepEd-Soccsksargen stressed that classes would resume as scheduled today, January 4, ending the Christmas holiday break for students and teachers.

“The regional office strongly denies issuing an advisory moving the date of the resumption of classes,” it said.

The false information has been circulated through online chat message, the agency noted.

Soccsksargen or Region 12 covers the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

DepEd – Soccsksargen stressed that Department Order (DO) No 34, s 2022 was not amended.

DO 34 is otherwise known as the “School Calendar and Activities for the School Year 2022-2023.”

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)