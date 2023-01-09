Indonesian, 2 Filipinos arrested in possession of high-powered guns in Sarangani

Image from Facebook page of Police Regional Office – 12 Public Information Office

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 09 January) – An Indonesian and his two Filipino companions were arrested for possession of alleged unlicensed high-powered firearms in Kiamba, Sarangani, the police announced yesterday.

Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Office -12 director, said the suspects were arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Nalus on Saturday.

Elements of the 1st Platoon, 1204th Mobile Company under the Regional Mobile Force Battalion -12 were conducting a checkpoint and saw suspicious trolley bags aboard the tricycle the trio were riding.

Upon questioning, the police team observed that 29-year-old Indonesian Anton Gobay, single, became uneasy.

After further inspection, the team discovered they were transporting 10 units of Colt AR-19 9mm para rifle, 20 pieces of steel magazines and 10 pieces of detachable rifle butts, Macaraeg said.

Police identified Gobay’s Filipino companions as Michael Tino, 25, married, of Barangay Malalag in Maitum, Sarangani, and Jimmy Abolde, 52, of Purok Zoneza Saway, Barangay Labangal in General Santos City.

“I would like to commend the operating team behind this successful confiscation of high-powered firearms,” Macaraeg said in a statement.

The official believed the loose firearms will be used for criminal activities.

He said a deeper investigation will be conducted to find out the source of the firearms and the recipients.

The full force of the law will be applied both to the Indonesian and Filipino suspects, he said.

The alleged gunrunners would be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspects were detained at the Kiamba municipal police station.

Police Captain Ralph Marvin Francis Rivera led the team that busted the suspects and the loose high-powered firearms. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)