JICA says it’s neither funding nor implementing proposed WTE facility in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 January) — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is “neither funding nor implementing” the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) facility of the local government of Davao City, Ide Soichiro, senior representative of JICA Philippines, said.

This after environmental groups claimed that the agency is supporting the construction of this facility in the city.

“We would like to clarify that JICA is neither funding nor implementing the waste-to-energy facility project in Davao City,” he said.

He said JICA has always anchored its development cooperation with the Philippines through consultations with local stakeholders to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth.

He said the agency’s cooperation with the Philippines has always centered on “integrated society efforts” in addressing issues on climate change.

Volunteers recover 1,159 of assorted wastes, mostly polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, sando bags, soiled diapers, sanitary pads, face masks, plastic spoon and forks, and sachets during the 6th River Clean-up Drive and Brand Audit on Saturday, 17 September 2022 at the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. Photo courtesy of IDIS

He reaffirmed JICA’s continuous support for environment management, natural environment preservation, and other sectors towards sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth.

“We are determined to continue working with all the stakeholders so we can help the Philippines address its pressing development challenges,” he added.

On January 15, environment groups asked JICA to withdraw its support for the WTE project of the city government.

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, executive director of the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability, said the proposed facility emits toxic and carcinogenic substance and will affect residents of 20 barangays in the city.

Soichiro said that like the environment groups, “we care for climate change issues…. Our cooperation in the Philippines, in fact, emphasized integrated society efforts to address this.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)