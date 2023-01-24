Lanao Norte town’s resumption of festival brings joy to street vendors

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 24 Jan) – As the world hunkered down to avoid being infected by COVID-19, jeopardizing livelihood of billions of people, the resumption of the “Hudyaka sa Lubi” (coconut festival) in this town, complete with a street dancing competition on Monday, gave hope to small businessmen, like the street vendors.

Street dancing festival druing the ‘Hudyaka sa Lubi’ in Linamon, Lanao del Norte. Photo: Edwin Orbe / Municipal Tourism Office

The municipality, led by Mayor Randy J. Macapil, celebrated its 63rd founding anniversary, paying tribute to the coconut that is abundant in the area.

Jessel Mae Ladion, 21, sells ice cream only on weekends or during holidays, like Monday’s festival, because she is a criminology student. “I’m so happy with this festival because I sold a lot,” she told MindaNews in Cebuano.

“It’s not the same during the pandemic when it was challenging for us to live,” recalled Ladion of Barangay Magoong.

She narrated that vendors could not sell to picnic goers in the several beach resorts in this coastal town because they are not allowed to enter as the resorts are already selling ice cream. “Thanks to this public event, which is a very big help to us,” Ladion said.

Giovannie Darog, 30, married with one child, echoes the same sentiment. “I’m expecting more income today because so many people from other places are now visiting Linamon to witness the celebration,” said the resident of Barangay Samburon, who sells tempura, mineral water, and mango.

Giovannie Darog Darog selling food despite the rain during the Hudyaka sa Lubi. Inset photo: Ice cream vendor Jessel Mae Ladion. MindaNews photos by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

In the street dancing competition, the contingent from Barangay Samburon bagged the grand prize, beating seven other villages. It was awarded a cash prize of P70,000 and trophy.

Rep. Mohammad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo, of the province’s first congressional district, said he is prioritizing projects in Linamon being the province’s “show window.”

Linamon shares a boundary with Iligan City, and thus co-hosts the famous Tinago Falls.

The municipality is also famous for its buko pie. (Marivic Omandam Davis, with Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)