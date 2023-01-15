[MINDANAO 2022]: At least 50 Mindanao books published, 19 more than 2021 harvest 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 January) – At least 50 Mindanao books –books written by Mindanawons on various topics and books on Mindanao written by Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons — were published in 2022, 19 more than the 2021 harvest.
History and peacebuilding, the dominant themes in previous years, have given way to literature. The list also includes translations from Persian to English.
Thirty of the 50 books in 2022 were published in Mindanao – 17 in Davao City, nine in Cotabato City, two in Zamboanga City, one in Digos City and one in Iligan City.
Writing and publishing Mindanao books did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. At least 20 Mindanao books were published in 2020 and 31 in 2021.
A collective launch of 59 books published in 2020, 2021 and the first half of 2022 was held during the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival held at the St. Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute at the Redemptorist Convent in Davao City in June 2022, the first face-to-face gathering of Mindanao writers since the pandemic lockdowns.
Here is the list of 50 from university and NGO publications, publishing houses and independent publishers.
1. Afterthought: a poetry book
Claudette Galacgac
PrintWaves
Davao City
2. And she sang … You are my Sunshine
Melchor M. Morante
Aletheia Publishing
Davao City
3. Ang Paglikha ng Daigdig:Kwentong Tagakolu mula sa Malita, Davao Occidental
Ruben Ancho, Bakleg Danyol Macatunao, Bakleg Tiala Laginan, atbp
Adarna House
Quezon City
4. Armor
John Bengan
Bughaw (an imprint of Ateneo de Manila University Press)
Quezon City
5. Conflict’s Long Game: A Decade of Violence in the Bangsamoro
Edited by
Francisco J. Lara, Jr. and Nikki Philline C. de la Rosa
International Alert
Quezon City
6. Dili pwede mogawas ug ubang mga sugilanon
(Can’t go out and other stories)
Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano
(English translation by John Bengan)
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City
7. Diwang Balaan/Banal
A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality
Karl M. Gaspar, CSsR, Ph.D
Institute of Spirituality in Asia
Quezon City
8. Etong the Kalagan Storyteller
Ya Pig Sienna na mga Kagan (The Origin of the Kalagans)
Ya Dakwa Tanam ay Leling (The Big War in Leiling)
Randy A. Tudy
Ida G. Tudy
National Research Council of the Philippines and Cor Jesu College
Digos City
9. Family Affair
Maugan B. Mosaid
Central Books
Quezon City
10. Floralism and the Art of Nelvert Anino
Maria Frencie L. Carreon
Maven Media Asia
Zamboanga City
11. God breaks through
Fr. Joel E. Tabora
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City
12. How to Grieve: Stories
Jade Mark Capiñanes
Everything’s Fine
Printwaves
Davao City
13. How to Shari’ah-compliantly Invest in the Philippine Stock Market: Beginner’s Step by Step Guide
Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
14. Hulagway: Buhay ng Salita, Balai ng Gunita
Floraime Oliveros Pantaleta (editor)
National Commission for Culture and the Arts
15. Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in the Context of Mindanao History
Heidi K. Gloria
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City
16. Iligan City: Travel Tips From Someone Who Has Lived At Your Next Travel Destination
Nathanial Ibbotson
Independently published
17. Iligan Northern Mindanao Philippines: Be Eager And Prepared To Travel To Your Next Destination
Trevor Deblauw
Kindle Edition
18. In Between
Casey Dumalaog
PrintWaves
Davao City
19. In Search of Independence: From Moro Revolt to the Remaking of Bangsamoro
Dr. Musa Damao
PrintWaves
Davao City
20. Islam: The West and the World
Dr. Musa Damao
PrintWaves
Davao City
21. Journey Through the Philippines: An Unforgettable Journey from Manila to Mindanao and Beyond
Kiki Deere
Tuttle Publishing
22. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part I: 1890–1945)
Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)
Ateneo de Manila University Press
Quezon City
23. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part II: 1946–1990)
Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)
Ateneo de Manila University Press
Quezon City
24. Laut: Stories
Sigrid Gayangos
University of the Philippines Press
Quezon City
25. Looking Glass
Christine F. Godinez Ortega
MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center
Iligan City
26. ‘mBayuka Tanu!
Maguindanaon Proverbs (Bayuk) Transcription, Translation, and Annotation
Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
27. Mindanao Peace Games: Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama
Noli Ayo with Patrick Van Wersch
Blackheath Publishing
New South Wales, Australia
28. Mindenao Palm
Joseph Halsted
Independently Published
29. Moro Warrior: A Philippine Chieftain, an American Schoolmaster, and The Untold Story of the Most Remarkable Resistance Fighters of World War II in the Pacific
Thomas McKenna
Ateneo de Manila University Press
Quezon City
30. Overcoming Odds: Dr. Jojo C. Aquino, Davao’s Eminent Pediatric Surgeon
Dr. Ronnie V. Amorado
ElziSytle Bookshop
Cotabato City
31. Radical Democracy In The Time Of Duterte
Dr. Christopher Ryan Maboloc
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
32. Poems and Essays for Princess Hadja Olivia L. Timbayan
Princess Rita C. Tuban
PrintWaves
Davao City
33. Proclivities, A Collection of Stories
Karlo Galay David
Cover Design and Artwork: Raffael David Westram
Aletheia Publishing House
Davao City
34. Raising Quality Education in the Philippines
Fr. Joel E. Tabora
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City
35. Still and Always Growing
Jeryanne Jane E.P.F.
PrintWaves
Davao City
36. Sunrises for the Soul
Kublai Milan
Independently published
Davao City
37. Tesselation
Theresa Elizaga
Road Map Series
Davao City
38. The Birth of MSU GenSan Kindle Edition
Vic Tajanlangit
Independently Published
39. The Marcos Era: A Reader
Leia Castañeda Anastacio and Patricio N. Abinales (editors)
Ateneo de Manila University Press
Quezon City
40. The Pursuit of Recognition of Indigenous People’s Rights in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Melanie P. Pimentel
Institute for Autonomy and Governance
Cotabato City
41. Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader
Edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon
Ateneo de Manila University
Quezon City
42. Two Hills of the Same Land
2022 edition: e-book
Rad D. Silva
(Rudy Buhay Rodil)
MindaNews Publications
Davao City
43. Walked with the Presidents: An Autobiography
Jess G. Dureza
University of Mindanao
Davao City
44. 31 years with Hans M. Menzi and thereafter
Onofre T. Grino
Maven Media Asia
Zamboanga City
CHAPTER
45. Mapping Zamboanga
in The Murillo Bulletin
Journal of PHIMCOS
The Philippine Map Collectors Society
Issue No. 13 May 2022
46. Mining in the Philippines
in Catholic Peacebuilding and Mining
Karl Gaspar
Edited by Caesar A. Montevecchio and Gerard Powers
Routledge
TRANSLATIONS FROM PERSIAN TO ENGLISH
47. Philosophy of Ethics by Murtada Mutahhari
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
48. Fitrah: Man’s Natural Disposition. By Murtada Mutahhari
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
49. The Mysticism Of Hafiz by Murtada Mutahhari
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
50. Banking and Insurance in Islam by Murtada Mutahhari
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limb-a
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City
MindaNews welcomes additions to this list. If you have books published in 2022 that are not listed here, please email editor@mindanews.com. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)