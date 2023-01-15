[MINDANAO 2022]: At least 50 Mindanao books published, 19 more than 2021 harvest 

By
Carolyn O. Arguillas
-

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 January) – At least 50 Mindanao books –books written by Mindanawons on various topics and books on Mindanao written by Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons —  were published in 2022, 19 more than the 2021 harvest. 

History and peacebuilding, the dominant themes in previous years, have given way to literature.  The list also includes translations from Persian to English. 

Thirty of the 50 books in 2022 were published in Mindanao – 17 in Davao City, nine in Cotabato City,  two in Zamboanga City, one in Digos City and one in Iligan City. 

Writing and publishing Mindanao books did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. At least 20 Mindanao books were published in 2020 and 31 in 2021. 

Nine of at least 50 Mindanao books published in 2022 (MindaNews)

A collective launch of 59 books published in 2020, 2021 and the first half of 2022 was held during the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival held at the St. Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute at the Redemptorist Convent in Davao City in June 2022, the first face-to-face gathering of Mindanao writers since the pandemic lockdowns.

Here is the list of 50 from university and NGO publications, publishing houses and independent publishers.  

1. Afterthought: a poetry book
Claudette Galacgac
PrintWaves
Davao City 

2. And she sang … You are my Sunshine
Melchor M. Morante
Aletheia Publishing
Davao City 

3. Ang Paglikha ng Daigdig:Kwentong Tagakolu mula sa Malita, Davao Occidental
Ruben Ancho, Bakleg Danyol Macatunao, Bakleg Tiala Laginan, atbp
Adarna House
Quezon City 

4. Armor
John Bengan 
Bughaw (an imprint of Ateneo de Manila University Press)
Quezon City

5. Conflict’s Long Game: A Decade of Violence in the Bangsamoro
Edited by
Francisco J. Lara, Jr. and Nikki Philline C. de la Rosa
International Alert 
Quezon City 

6. Dili pwede mogawas ug ubang mga sugilanon
(Can’t go out and other stories)
Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano 
(English translation by John Bengan)
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City 

7. Diwang Balaan/Banal
A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality 
Karl M. Gaspar, CSsR, Ph.D
Institute of Spirituality in Asia
Quezon City 

8. Etong the Kalagan Storyteller
Ya Pig Sienna na mga Kagan (The Origin of the Kalagans)
Ya Dakwa Tanam ay Leling (The Big War in Leiling) 
Randy A. Tudy 
Ida G. Tudy
National Research Council of the Philippines and Cor Jesu College
Digos City 

9. Family Affair
Maugan B. Mosaid
Central Books
Quezon City 

10. Floralism and the Art of Nelvert Anino 
Maria Frencie L. Carreon 
Maven Media Asia 
Zamboanga City 

11. God breaks through 
Fr. Joel E. Tabora
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City 

12. How to Grieve: Stories
Jade Mark Capiñanes
Everything’s Fine
Printwaves
Davao City 

13. How to Shari’ah-compliantly Invest in the Philippine Stock Market: Beginner’s Step by Step Guide
Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City 

14. Hulagway: Buhay ng Salita, Balai ng Gunita
Floraime Oliveros Pantaleta (editor)
National Commission for Culture and the Arts

15. Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in the Context of Mindanao History 
Heidi K. Gloria 
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City

16. Iligan City: Travel Tips From Someone Who Has Lived At Your Next Travel Destination 
Nathanial Ibbotson
Independently published 

17. Iligan Northern Mindanao Philippines: Be Eager And Prepared To Travel To Your Next Destination 
Trevor Deblauw
Kindle Edition 

18. In Between 
Casey Dumalaog
PrintWaves 
Davao City 

19. In Search of Independence: From Moro Revolt to the Remaking of Bangsamoro
Dr. Musa Damao
PrintWaves
Davao City 

20. Islam: The West and the World
Dr. Musa Damao
PrintWaves
Davao City 

21. Journey Through the Philippines: An Unforgettable Journey from Manila to Mindanao and Beyond
Kiki Deere
Tuttle Publishing

22. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part I: 1890–1945)
Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)
Ateneo de Manila University Press 
Quezon City 

23. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part II: 1946–1990)
Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)
Ateneo de Manila University Press 
Quezon City 

24. Laut: Stories
Sigrid Gayangos 
University of the Philippines Press
Quezon City 

25. Looking Glass
Christine F. Godinez Ortega
MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center
Iligan City 

26. ‘mBayuka Tanu! 
Maguindanaon Proverbs (Bayuk) Transcription, Translation, and Annotation 
Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City 

27. Mindanao Peace Games: Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama
Noli Ayo with Patrick Van Wersch 
Blackheath Publishing 
New South Wales, Australia

28. Mindenao Palm 
Joseph Halsted 
Independently Published  

29. Moro Warrior: A Philippine Chieftain, an American Schoolmaster, and The Untold Story of the Most Remarkable Resistance Fighters of World War II in the Pacific
Thomas McKenna
Ateneo de Manila University Press 
Quezon City 

30. Overcoming Odds: Dr. Jojo C. Aquino, Davao’s Eminent Pediatric Surgeon 
Dr. Ronnie V. Amorado
ElziSytle Bookshop
Cotabato City 

31. Radical Democracy In The Time Of Duterte 
Dr. Christopher Ryan Maboloc
ElziStyle Bookshop
Cotabato City 

32. Poems and Essays for Princess Hadja Olivia L. Timbayan
Princess Rita C. Tuban
PrintWaves
Davao City 

33. Proclivities, A Collection of Stories
Karlo Galay David
Cover Design and Artwork: Raffael David Westram
Aletheia Publishing House
Davao City 

34. Raising Quality Education in the Philippines
Fr. Joel E. Tabora
University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University
Davao City 

35. Still and Always Growing 
Jeryanne Jane E.P.F. 
PrintWaves
Davao City 

36. Sunrises for the Soul 
Kublai Milan
Independently published
Davao City 

37. Tesselation 
Theresa Elizaga 
Road Map Series
Davao City 

38. The Birth of MSU GenSan Kindle Edition 
Vic Tajanlangit
Independently Published 

39. The Marcos Era: A Reader
Leia Castañeda Anastacio and Patricio N. Abinales (editors)
Ateneo de Manila University Press
Quezon City 

40. The Pursuit of Recognition of Indigenous People’s Rights in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Melanie P. Pimentel
Institute for Autonomy and Governance
Cotabato City 

41. Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader 
Edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon
Ateneo de Manila University 
Quezon City

42. Two Hills of the Same Land
2022 edition: e-book 
Rad D. Silva 
(Rudy Buhay Rodil) 
MindaNews Publications 
Davao City 

43. Walked with the Presidents: An Autobiography
Jess G. Dureza
University of Mindanao
Davao City 

44. 31 years with Hans M. Menzi and thereafter
Onofre T. Grino 
Maven Media Asia 
Zamboanga City 

CHAPTER 

45. Mapping Zamboanga
in The Murillo Bulletin 
Journal of PHIMCOS
The Philippine Map Collectors Society
Issue No. 13 May 2022

46. Mining in the Philippines 
in Catholic Peacebuilding and Mining
Karl Gaspar 
Edited by Caesar A. Montevecchio and Gerard Powers
Routledge

TRANSLATIONS FROM PERSIAN TO ENGLISH

47. Philosophy of Ethics by Murtada Mutahhari 
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop 
Cotabato City 

48. Fitrah: Man’s Natural Disposition. By Murtada Mutahhari 
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop 
Cotabato City 

49. The Mysticism Of Hafiz by Murtada Mutahhari 
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba
ElziStyle Bookshop 
Cotabato City 

50. Banking and Insurance in Islam by Murtada Mutahhari 
Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limb-a
ElziStyle Bookshop 
Cotabato City 

MindaNews welcomes additions to this list. If you have books published in 2022 that are not listed here, please email editor@mindanews.com(Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

