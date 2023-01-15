[MINDANAO 2022]: At least 50 Mindanao books published, 19 more than 2021 harvest 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 January) – At least 50 Mindanao books –books written by Mindanawons on various topics and books on Mindanao written by Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons — were published in 2022, 19 more than the 2021 harvest.

History and peacebuilding, the dominant themes in previous years, have given way to literature. The list also includes translations from Persian to English.

Thirty of the 50 books in 2022 were published in Mindanao – 17 in Davao City, nine in Cotabato City, two in Zamboanga City, one in Digos City and one in Iligan City.

Writing and publishing Mindanao books did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. At least 20 Mindanao books were published in 2020 and 31 in 2021.

Nine of at least 50 Mindanao books published in 2022 (MindaNews)

A collective launch of 59 books published in 2020, 2021 and the first half of 2022 was held during the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival held at the St. Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute at the Redemptorist Convent in Davao City in June 2022, the first face-to-face gathering of Mindanao writers since the pandemic lockdowns.

Here is the list of 50 from university and NGO publications, publishing houses and independent publishers.

1. Afterthought: a poetry book

Claudette Galacgac

PrintWaves

Davao City



2. And she sang … You are my Sunshine

Melchor M. Morante

Aletheia Publishing

Davao City

3. Ang Paglikha ng Daigdig:Kwentong Tagakolu mula sa Malita, Davao Occidental

Ruben Ancho, Bakleg Danyol Macatunao, Bakleg Tiala Laginan, atbp

Adarna House

Quezon City



4. Armor

John Bengan

Bughaw (an imprint of Ateneo de Manila University Press)

Quezon City

5. Conflict’s Long Game: A Decade of Violence in the Bangsamoro

Edited by

Francisco J. Lara, Jr. and Nikki Philline C. de la Rosa

International Alert

Quezon City



6. Dili pwede mogawas ug ubang mga sugilanon

(Can’t go out and other stories)

Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano

(English translation by John Bengan)

University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University

Davao City

7. Diwang Balaan/Banal

A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality

Karl M. Gaspar, CSsR, Ph.D

Institute of Spirituality in Asia

Quezon City

8. Etong the Kalagan Storyteller

Ya Pig Sienna na mga Kagan (The Origin of the Kalagans)

Ya Dakwa Tanam ay Leling (The Big War in Leiling)

Randy A. Tudy

Ida G. Tudy

National Research Council of the Philippines and Cor Jesu College

Digos City

9. Family Affair

Maugan B. Mosaid

Central Books

Quezon City



10. Floralism and the Art of Nelvert Anino

Maria Frencie L. Carreon

Maven Media Asia

Zamboanga City

11. God breaks through

Fr. Joel E. Tabora

University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University

Davao City

12. How to Grieve: Stories

Jade Mark Capiñanes

Everything’s Fine

Printwaves

Davao City



13. How to Shari’ah-compliantly Invest in the Philippine Stock Market: Beginner’s Step by Step Guide

Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

14. Hulagway: Buhay ng Salita, Balai ng Gunita

Floraime Oliveros Pantaleta (editor)

National Commission for Culture and the Arts



15. Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in the Context of Mindanao History

Heidi K. Gloria

University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University

Davao City

16. Iligan City: Travel Tips From Someone Who Has Lived At Your Next Travel Destination

Nathanial Ibbotson

Independently published



17. Iligan Northern Mindanao Philippines: Be Eager And Prepared To Travel To Your Next Destination

Trevor Deblauw

Kindle Edition

18. In Between

Casey Dumalaog

PrintWaves

Davao City



19. In Search of Independence: From Moro Revolt to the Remaking of Bangsamoro

Dr. Musa Damao

PrintWaves

Davao City



20. Islam: The West and the World

Dr. Musa Damao

PrintWaves

Davao City

21. Journey Through the Philippines: An Unforgettable Journey from Manila to Mindanao and Beyond

Kiki Deere

Tuttle Publishing

22. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part I: 1890–1945)

Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)

Ateneo de Manila University Press

Quezon City

23. Kalandrakas: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890–1990: A Preliminary and Continuing Survey and Literary Mapping (Part II: 1946–1990)

Ricardo M. de Ungria (editor)

Ateneo de Manila University Press

Quezon City

24. Laut: Stories

Sigrid Gayangos

University of the Philippines Press

Quezon City

25. Looking Glass

Christine F. Godinez Ortega

MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center

Iligan City

26. ‘mBayuka Tanu!

Maguindanaon Proverbs (Bayuk) Transcription, Translation, and Annotation

Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

27. Mindanao Peace Games: Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama

Noli Ayo with Patrick Van Wersch

Blackheath Publishing

New South Wales, Australia

28. Mindenao Palm

Joseph Halsted

Independently Published

29. Moro Warrior: A Philippine Chieftain, an American Schoolmaster, and The Untold Story of the Most Remarkable Resistance Fighters of World War II in the Pacific

Thomas McKenna

Ateneo de Manila University Press

Quezon City

30. Overcoming Odds: Dr. Jojo C. Aquino, Davao’s Eminent Pediatric Surgeon

Dr. Ronnie V. Amorado

ElziSytle Bookshop

Cotabato City

31. Radical Democracy In The Time Of Duterte

Dr. Christopher Ryan Maboloc

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

32. Poems and Essays for Princess Hadja Olivia L. Timbayan

Princess Rita C. Tuban

PrintWaves

Davao City

33. Proclivities, A Collection of Stories

Karlo Galay David

Cover Design and Artwork: Raffael David Westram

Aletheia Publishing House

Davao City

34. Raising Quality Education in the Philippines

Fr. Joel E. Tabora

University Publication Office, Ateneo de Davao University

Davao City

35. Still and Always Growing

Jeryanne Jane E.P.F.

PrintWaves

Davao City

36. Sunrises for the Soul

Kublai Milan

Independently published

Davao City

37. Tesselation

Theresa Elizaga

Road Map Series

Davao City

38. The Birth of MSU GenSan Kindle Edition

Vic Tajanlangit

Independently Published

39. The Marcos Era: A Reader

Leia Castañeda Anastacio and Patricio N. Abinales (editors)

Ateneo de Manila University Press

Quezon City

40. The Pursuit of Recognition of Indigenous People’s Rights in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Melanie P. Pimentel

Institute for Autonomy and Governance

Cotabato City

41. Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader

Edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon

Ateneo de Manila University

Quezon City

42. Two Hills of the Same Land

2022 edition: e-book

Rad D. Silva

(Rudy Buhay Rodil)

MindaNews Publications

Davao City



43. Walked with the Presidents: An Autobiography

Jess G. Dureza

University of Mindanao

Davao City

44. 31 years with Hans M. Menzi and thereafter

Onofre T. Grino

Maven Media Asia

Zamboanga City



CHAPTER

45. Mapping Zamboanga

in The Murillo Bulletin

Journal of PHIMCOS

The Philippine Map Collectors Society

Issue No. 13 May 2022

46. Mining in the Philippines

in Catholic Peacebuilding and Mining

Karl Gaspar

Edited by Caesar A. Montevecchio and Gerard Powers

Routledge

TRANSLATIONS FROM PERSIAN TO ENGLISH



47. Philosophy of Ethics by Murtada Mutahhari

Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

48. Fitrah: Man’s Natural Disposition. By Murtada Mutahhari

Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City



49. The Mysticism Of Hafiz by Murtada Mutahhari

Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

50. Banking and Insurance in Islam by Murtada Mutahhari

Translated from Persian to English by Mansoor Limb-a

ElziStyle Bookshop

Cotabato City

MindaNews welcomes additions to this list. If you have books published in 2022 that are not listed here, please email editor@mindanews.com. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)