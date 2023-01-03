More than 1,000 affected in Lanao Norte flooding

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 3 Jan) – The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) in Lanao del Norte reported Tuesday morning that a total of 275 families or 1,058 individuals from the municipalities of Baroy, Lala, and Tubod have been affected by the continuous rains that hit the province the past few days.

The flood near the provincial capitol of Tubod, Lanao del Norte on Monday evening (2 January 2023). Photo courtesy of the Tubod Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO)

The PSWDO reported that 91 families or 373 individuals have been affected in the capital municipality of Tubod, 91 families or 367 individuals in Baroy, and 93 families or 318 individuals in Lala.

The flashfloods Monday evening came after a devastating Christmas flooding that hit Oroquieta City and other towns in neighboring Misamis Occidental province that left at least 21 fatalities.

The province of Lanao del Norte was included in the red warning level advisory on possible flooding issued 9 p.m. Monday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The flood inundating the Provincial Agriculture Office in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, as photographed 8 a.m. Tuesday (3 January 2023). Photo courtesy of the Tubod Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO)

There was one reported casualty in Baroy – an eight-year-old girl whose motorcycle she was riding in was washed away in floodwaters Monday night.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Roger Bontia, chief of the Baroy Fire Station, said Lorraine Grace Rafols was traveling with her uncle and auntie on a motorcycle when flashfloods caught them as they tried to cross a stream.

Bontia said the uncle and auntie survived but the strong currents carried Rafols away. Her body was recovered the morning after.

“We took some time to reach the small stream. There was so many calls for assistance last night,” Bontia added.

Roseuel Danielle Cabahug, municipal administrator of Tubod, said that the flood victims have already been given initial assistance such as food prepared by responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and employees and officials of the local government unit.

Cabahug called for more help for the victims, such as used clothes and food.

She said some houses have been washed away and destroyed.

“Based on the initial information that we got, there are some missing persons in Tubod, but we are still going to check this to see if it is true,” Cabahug said, but advised residents to double-check facts before spreading information that could be misleading.

Among the worst areas in Tubod affected by the widespread flooding include Barangays Malingao, Kalilangan, Candis, Caniogan, Licapao, Patudan, Pinpin, Pualas, Pigcarangan, Kakai Renabor, Bulod, and Poblacion.

The municipal government of Tubod issued a work suspension order for Tuesday. (Marivic Omandam Davis, with reports from Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)