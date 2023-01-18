Navy Chief Adaci to preside NavForWeM change of command rites

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 18 January) – Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Philippine Navy’s flag officer-in-command, is set to preside the change of command ceremony of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NavForWeM) on Thursday at the Tangan Gymnasium, Naval Station Romulo Espaldon here.

Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, the new chief of Naval Forces Western Mindanao. Photo courtesy of Philippine Navy Public Affairs Office

This was confirmed by Captain Dwight Steven Dulnoan, NavForWem acting commander.

Adaci was the former commander of the NavForWeM before assuming the highest office in the Philippine Navy on November 24.

NavForWeM was since then headed by Dulnoan in an acting capacity. The latter will turn over the command to the new NavForWem chief, Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor.

Ensign Chymee Gagarra, NavForWeM spokesperson, said in an interview that Miraflor is a naval special operations officer and surface warfare officer, with specialization in both intelligence and explosive ordnance disposal.

A cavalier of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” class of 1991, Miraflor held previous assignments aboard ships in intelligence, exercise planning, junior and senior staff posts, among others. He has commanded four commissioned Navy vessels in the past.

Before getting named by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the next NavForWeM chief, Miraflor served as the deputy chief of staff for education, training and doctrine.

In earlier years, he held various positions of responsibility such as having been Naval Forces West commander, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao commander, Joint Task Force Malampaya commander, senior national representative to the Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain, Fleet Marine Ready Force deputy commander, Domestic Intelligence Force commander, and Military Intelligence Group 8 commander under the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Miraflor is a recipient of various awards. He has had added training in the United States and Australia. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)