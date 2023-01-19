Navy in Western Mindanao has new commander

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 Jan) – The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) held Thursday the change of command ceremony for its new commander, Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor.

Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. (center) presides the change-in-command ceremony of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao when Acting Commander Captain Dwight Steven Dulnoan (left) turned over the command to Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor. Photo courtesy of NFWM Public Affairs Office

Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Philippine Navy’s Flag Officer-in-Command, presided the ceremony.

Captain Dwight Steven Dulnoan, acting NFWM commander, turned over the command to Miraflor at the Tangan Gymnasium at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon.

In his speech, Adaci acknowledged the leadership of the outgoing acting commander and spoke well of Miraflor, assuring that the NFWM will be in good hands.

He further extended his gratitude to all the men and women of the NFWM for their support in defending Western Mindanao’s territorial seas and borders when he was commander of the NFWM, and now as Navy chief.

Miraflor is a naval special operations officer and surface warfare officer, with specialization in both intelligence and explosive ordnance disposal, according to Ensign Chymee Gagarra, NFWM spokesperson.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” class of 1991, Miraflor held previous assignments aboard ships in intelligence, exercise planning, junior and senior staff posts, among others. He has commanded four commissioned Navy vessels in the past.

Before his new NFWM assignment, Miraflor served as the deputy chief of staff for education, training and doctrine.

In earlier years, he held various positions of responsibility such as having been Naval Forces West commander, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao commander, Joint Task Force Malampaya commander, senior national representative to the Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain, Fleet Marine Ready Force deputy commander, Domestic Intelligence Force commander, and Military Intelligence Group 8 commander under the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Miraflor is a recipient of various awards. He has had added training in the United States and Australia. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)