No tsunami threat after magnitude 7 quake hit Indonesia – PHIVOLCS

DAVAO CITY – There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit the eastern part of Indonesia at 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The earthquake in Indonesia, 2:06 p.m., 28 January 2023. Map provided by PHIVOLCS

In an advisory, the agency’s Sea Level Monitoring Station in Mati City reported no sea level changes shortly after the tectonic earthquake took place, which had an estimated depth of 40 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS’ Earthquake Information No. 2 said the quake’s epicenter was recorded at 352 kilometers south east of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, or about 150 kilometers northwest of Tobelo in Indonesia’s North Maluku province.

The agency said there was no expected damage but aftershocks were expected.

Intensity II was felt in Glan, Maasim, and Malungon in Sarangani; Banga, City of Koronadal, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi in South Cotabato; City of General Santos; Kalamansig, Palimbang, and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat. Intensity I was felt in Lake Sebu, and Surallah in South Cotabato; and in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)