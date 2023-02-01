1 Marine killed, 3 others injured in Lanao del Sur ambush 

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 05 Feb) – A Marine sergeant was killed while three others were injured in an ambush by still unidentified suspects on Saturday afternoon in Barangay Cabasaran, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Killed was Sgt. Tonti Melbert Pamaran while injured were Sgt. Aninon, Sgt Jeram Aradji, and Cpl. Mark Anthony Banares from the of MBLT-2 Philippine Marines were wounded.

According to the report of P/Lt. Joseph Chicano of the Marogong Municipal Police station, they received a call at around 3:55 p.m. about the ambush. They said the Marines were just passing by when shot by still unidentified suspects.

Lt. Col. Sergio Reyes Ronquillo, Battalion Commander of MBLT2, said his soldiers were conducting community relations in the barangay when ambushed.

At the ambush site in Barangay Cabasan, Marogong, Lanao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Marogong Police.

Recovered from the scene of the ambush were empty shells from a 5.56 mm rifle.

The soldiers said they returned fire with their caliber .45 pistols and sought cover until their fellow Marines arrived. (Marivic Omandan Davis / MindaNews)