1,200 houses destroyed in Davao City fire

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 February) — An estimated 1,200 houses were destroyed by a huge fire that hit a coastal area in Barangay 21-C Quezon Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, said the houses were mostly made of light materials, with damage estimated at around P9 million.

Based on their initial investigation, the fire originated from the house of 40-year-old Ricky Gera Gantalao.

Residents look around for whatever can be saved after a huge fire hit a residential area in Barangay 21, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, February 25, 2023. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Gillado said responding firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 2:59 p.m. but the fire was extinguished at 5:21 p.m. with no report of injury or death.

He said the Bureau Fire Protection (BFP)-Davao immediately dispatched a fire truck from its central office after being alerted of the fire incident taking place at the coastal barangay.

He said additional fire trucks from different fire stations in Davao City were subsequently dispatched to the area to provide reinforcement in putting out the fire. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)