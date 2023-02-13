3,500 lawyers expected to grace IBP golden jubilee convention in Davao City

Davao City from the air. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 February) – Some 3,500 lawyers from across the country are expected to attend the 19th National Convention of Lawyers on February 16 to 18 here in line with the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

Atty. Maceste Uy, president of IBP Davao City chapter (IBP-Davao), said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday that the convention titled “IBP AT 50: Looking Back, Moving Forward” will take place at SMX Convention Center Davao.

He said the Supreme Court justices and the national officers of the IBP would grace the convention.

Uy said all slots to the convention have already been filled up, prompting organizers to utilize Cinema 6 of SM Lanang Premier as an additional venue to accommodate more delegates.

He said this is the third time that the city would play host to the convention after hosting it in 1999 and 2013.

Atty. Mathew N. Irasga, IBP-Davao public relations officer, said that there would be a session on mandatory continuing legal education, where delegates would learn about the latest developments in legal practice, particularly the latest laws and procedures.

He said that Vice President Sara Duterte, a lawyer, has confirmed her attendance to the fellowship night at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao on February 16.

Uy said that the organizers have lined up sporting events, including basketball, billiards, lawn tennis, badminton, table tennis, chess, volleyball and golf for the convention delegates on February 14 and 15.

He added that the Davao chapter is elated to host the convention, which falls on the golden jubilee of the IBP.

Uy said that one of the objectives of the IBP is to help the marginalized sector, particularly indigent litigants.

He said the IBP-Davao conducts legal aid clinics to different communities and partners with the different law schools in the city to extend free legal assistance. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)