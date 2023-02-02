358 tons of relief goods for flood victims arrive in Iligan

Unloading of the relief goods at the port of Iligan City. Photo courtesy of Office of Civil Defense Region 10

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 02 February) — Three hundred fifty-eight tons of relief goods for families in Northern Mindanao and Caraga Region that were displaced by floods spawned by heavy rains in the two areas in December last year and January this year have arrived at the local port, an official said on Wednesday.

Antonio Sugarol, Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense Region 10, said the goods came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office and arrived on board the Philippine Navy’s BRP Davao del Sur on Monday.

Sugarol said the goods will be temporarily stored at the DSWD-10 warehouse in Barangay Dalipuga prior to distribution to the flood victims.

Martesha Maive Veloso, Disaster Response Management Information Officer of DSWD -10 said the food and non-food items came from the agency’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau.

“These include 33,302 family food packs, 3,000 hygiene kits, 2,186 kitchen kits, 3,000 sleeping kits and 300 family tents,” Veloso said.

She said that 15,000 family food packs, 186 hygiene kits and 100 sleeping kits were allotted for flood victims in Caraga Region.

She said 233 families or 710 individuals have remained in 21 evacuation centers in Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

She added they expect to finish unloading the relief goods on Friday, Feb. 3. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)