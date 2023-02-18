After surgery,  Lanao Sur Gov asks for pancakes and coffee

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 18 FebruarY)– After surgery to remove the bullet slug from his body, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., made family members smile as he asked for pancakes and a cup of steamy coffee for breakfast.

Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid Adiong said he was very happy when his father woke Saturday morning asking for pancakes and coffee.

“Pancakes are his favorite breakfast food. I know he is okay when he asked for it,” Adiong said.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.. MindaNews file photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

Rep. Zia Adiong (1st District, Lanao del Sur) said his brother, 57-year-old Governor Adiong, had a surgery to remove a bullet slug from his right hip.

“It was not life threatening and my brother slept the entire Friday night after the surgery,” Adiong said.

Governor Adiong was wounded when unidentified gunmen ambushed his convoy in barangay Delimbayan, Maguing town while he was on his way to Wao town in Lanao del Sur.

He was riding in a Toyota Land Cruiser and was the third vehicle in a seven-car convoy when the gunmen fired from both sides of the road.

Zia said “Kobi,” the driver was killed immediately while a staff member identified as Ali Macapado Tabao was wounded.

He said the rest of the convoy stopped to help the wounded governor who asked them to seek police and medical help in the nearby town of Omar Manabilang.

Three of Adiong’s security people were also killed. They were identified as Juraj Adiong, Aga Sumander and Jali Cosain. All were policemen assigned as security for Adiong.

Zia said several visitors arrived at the Polymedic hospital Saturday, prompting the family to request for transfer of the governor to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to allow him to rest.

“He is very alert and his wound was not life threatening. We just wanted him to have a good rest,” Zia said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

