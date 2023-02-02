Classes suspended in 2 Davao provinces after magnitude 6 quake

The epicenter in Davao de Oro, according to the coordinates given by PHIVOLCS. Map courtesy of Google Maps

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 February) — Class suspensions have been declared in the provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte on Thursday after a strong earthquake jolted several parts of Mindanao on Wednesday night.



Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib announced the suspension of all classes in public and private schools shortly after the quake magnitude 6 earthquake occurred on Wednesday to give way for the safety inspections on all school buildings as part of precautionary measure.



He said local government units would lift class suspensions after the school buildings are inspected.



Davao de Oro Gov. Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga declared suspension of classes to ensure safety and security of the students, including teaching and non-teaching personnel, pending structural assessment of all buildings by the Department of Education in coordination with the local government units.



Aside from class suspensions, the governor also suspended work in government offices, except for agencies that render services to disaster affected areas such as the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Social Welfare and Development Office, General Services Office, Provincial Health Office, Agriculturist Office, Veterinary Office, Provincial Engineer’s Office and Motorpool, Provincial Information and Communication Technology Office, and Provincial Information Office.



Based on the revised information released by Philippine Institute of Volcanology an Seismology, the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located nine kilometers southeast of Compostela in Davao de Oro, not in New Bataan as previously reported.

Intensity V was felt in Compostela, Laak, Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro; Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, New Corella, Santo Tomas, and City of Tagum in Davao del Norte; and Baganga, Banaybanay, Boston, Cateel, and Lupon in Davao Oriental.



Intensity IV was felt in Kapalong, Panabo City, and Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte; Davao City; Caraga, Governor Generoso, Manay, Mati City, San Isidro, and Tarragona in Davao Oriental; and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.



Intensity III was reported in Damulog, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and Talakag in Bukidnon; Cagayan De Oro City; San Isidro, and Talaingod in Davao del Norte; Malungon in Sarangani; Tupi in South Cotabato; and Cagwait and Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.



Intensity II felt in San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Baungon, Cabanglasan, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, and Valencia City in Bukidnon; El Salvador City and Villanueva in Misamis Oriental; Bansalan in Davao del Sur; Aleosan, Arakan, Banisilan, Kabacan, Kidapawan City, M’lang, and Midsayap in Cotabato; Alabel, Glan, Kiamba, and Malapatan in Sarangani; Banga, Koronadal City, Norala, Santo Niño, and Tampakan in South Cotabato; General Santos City; Columbio and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat; Tagbina in Surigao del Sur; and Cotabato City.



Intensity I was felt in Camiguin and in parts of Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte as well as in Candijay, Bohol in the Visayas. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)