Employment rate in Davao Region down to 96.5% in October 2022

Construction workers in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 February) – The employment rate in Davao Region stood at 96.5% in October 2022, according to a report released by the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao Region on Thursday.

Based on the October 2022 Preliminary Employment Situation in Davao Region, the agency said the employment rate for this period was lower by 0.6 percentage point from 97.1% reported in July 2022, indicating that around 33,000 Dabawenyos became unemployed.

The region’s employment rate was higher compared with the national employment rate estimated at 95.5%.

Among all regions in the country, the Zamboanga Peninsula posted the highest employment rate at 98% while the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao posted the highest increase from 94.4% in July to 97.5% in October 2022.

The unemployment rate in Davao Region worsened from 2.9% in July 2022 to 3.5% in October 2022, it said.

The agency said 2.31 million workers were accounted for in the region during this period, with a Labor Force Participation Rate of 62.1%.

In terms of underemployment, the PSA-Davao reported that at least 7.8% of the total workers in the region were reported to be underemployed in October 2022.

“Underemployed persons or employed persons who: expressed their desire to have additional hours of work in their present job or to have additional job, or to have a new job with longer hours of work,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)