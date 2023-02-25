Huge fire guts several houses in Davao City’s coastal barangay

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Feb) — A huge fire gutted several houses in Barangay 21-C Quezon Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, told MindaNews that the fire was put under control at 1:49 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., Gillado added that the investigators have yet to determine the cause of fire and the number of families affected as well the houses destroyed.

“We’re waiting for feedback from investigator,” he said.

Residents look around for whatever can be saved after a huge fire hit a residential area in Barangay 21, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, February 25, 2023. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Residents look around for whatever can be saved after a huge fire hit a residential area in Barangay 21, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, February 25, 2023. MINDANEWS PHOTO

He said the Bureau Fire Protection (BFP)-Davao immediately dispatched a fire truck from its central office after being alerted of the fire incident taking place at a coastal barangay at 1:06 p.m.

He said additional fire trucks from different fire stations in Davao City were subsequently dispatched to the area to provide reinforcement in putting out the fire.

He said the Task Force Alpha declared around 2:30 p.m. that all available fire trucks have been dispatched. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)