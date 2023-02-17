Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. hurt in ambush

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 17 February) — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. and his security escorts were ambushed in Maguing town in Lanao de Sur at around 4 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

A report from the OIC of the Municipal Police Station in Kalilangan, Bukidnon to the Provincial Police Director of Bukidnon said Adiong and his convoy were traversing Maguing, Lanao del Sur en route to Wao, also in Lanao del Sur, when ambushed by still unidentified armed men.

Four of Adiong’s security escorts were killed. The Kalilangan police identified the casualties as Juraij Adiong, Aga Sumandar, Jalil Cosain and a certain Kobi.

Adiong and Ali Macapado Tabao, a member of the governor’s staff, were injured. His convoy stopped at the Amai Manabilang Municipal Hall, a town before Wao, where he was transferred to an ambulance and rushed to the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Kalilangan town.

Kalilangan shares boundary with Wao.

The police in Kalilangan said the governor was hit in the right hip but was stable and able to talk.

From Kalilangan, he was transported to Cagayan de Oro City, the police added. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)