Mag. 6.1 quake jolts Davao de Oro

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the northern part of the municipality of New Bataan in Davao de Oro early evening Wednesday, alarming residents in neighboring areas, including Davao City.

The epicenter in Davao de Oro, according to the coordinates given by PHIVOLCS. Map courtesy of Google

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLS), in its Earthquake Information No. 1, said the epicenter was at the coordinates 07.63°N, 126.24°E, or 14 km N 51° E of New Bataan, near its boundary with the municipality of Compostela.

The agency said it expects damage and aftershocks because of the quake of tectonic origin with a depth of 11 kms.

PHIVOLCS reported that it was felt as Intensity III in Davao City.

The quake was felt as Intensity V in neighboring Nabunturan, Davao de Oro. It was Intensity III in Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; and Bislig City, Surigao del Sur. (MindaNews)