Maguindanao town mayor wounded in Pasay ambush

Mayor Ohto Montawal. Contributed photo

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 February) — The town mayor of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur was wounded in an ambush in Pasay City around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

In a report, the Police Community Precinct Station 9 of the Manila Police District said Mayor Ohto Montawal was hit in the hip and left arm and brought to a nearby hospital.

The attack occurred along Roxas Boulevard in Barangay 4, Pasay City.

The report quoted an unnamed witness as saying that the mayor’s Hi-Ace van with license plate NCN 7620 was heading toward Gil Puyat Avenue in Pasay City when two assailants approached it and one of them fired at the vehicle.

The attackers immediately fled afterwards.

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines held its general assembly on Wednesday in Manila. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)