Mindanao Trade Expo opens on March 1

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Feb) – The Mindanao Trade Expo (MTE) 2023 will open on March 1 at the Activity Center of Abreeza Mall, with participants from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across five of six Mindanao regions, and Bohol.

The trade fair, scheduled from March 1 to 5 is organized by the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, Inc. (MTEFI), in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agriculture (DA), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) and Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Open during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m at the Activity Center, MTE has been organized to promote the campaign for the public to “Buy Local, Support MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

Rosevic Del Rosario-Cembrano, MTEFI President, said the fair will feature “thriving MSMEs with different product collections to offer ranging from home and furnishing, fashion accessories and wearable, arts and crafts, novelty items, beauty and wellness, processed food and fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Variants of processed food products like taro, banana and vegetable chips, other healthy drinks such as combiined flavors of turmeric-mangosteen, malunggay will also be featured.

“Surprisingly, retail is doing good and strong with the recent holiday spending. Some stores are re-opening and branches are expanding. We see consumers in stores, in restaurants, in the malls and has returned to traveling. Despite some uncertainties, we hope 2023 will still allow businesses to grow with more

opportunities,” she said.

She said they expect at least 80 participating MSMEs from Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao), 12 (Soccsksargen), Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Bohol.

The MTE started in 1996. Last year, as the COVID-19 restrictions were eased, there were three MTE editions: Araw ng Dabaw, Kadayawan and MTE 2022 Christmas Event. (MindaNews)