Rehab of sports complex in Agusan Sur nears completion

An aerial view of the D.O. Plaza Memorial Sports Complex taken on 13 June 2022. Photo courtesy of ALEXIS CABARDO

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 16 February) — The D.O. Plaza Memorial Sports Complex at the provincial government center here, which is undergoing rehabilitation, will feature state-of-the-art facilities that can host sporting events on a global scale, according to Gov.Santiago Cane Jr.

The sports complex, set to be completed this month, boasts of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 24-room hotel housed in the main grandstand, a fully air-conditioned covered court for basketball, volleyball, a tennis court, and a rubberized track and field oval and artificial grass football field.

Linda Buquir, the provincial engineer, said the total project cost of the “world-class” sports complex is about P713 million for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

The three private contractors which have implemented the project since June 2018 reported that it is at least 97 percent complete.

The renovated facility will be inaugurated next month.

Cane, a former weightlifter who competed in national championships, recently inspected the sports complex with the contractors and said that the facilities meet international standards.

During the inspection, contractors informed the governor that some areas still need updating, such as the track oval where water would remain stagnant.

Service providers have promised to look into the problem and find a solution.

Cane has made it clear that the provincial government would not approve the project unless all construction defects were fixed and all specifications were met on time and in accordance with the work schedule.

When construction of the sports complex first began, Adolph Edward “Eddiebong” Plaza, of the province’s 2nd congressional district, was the governor.

Construction was slightly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cane claimed that the sports complex could host international events if it received high enough ratings from independent evaluators.

The construction of the sports complex was completed in 1994 when the late Democrito O. Plaza , father of Adolph Edward, was the province’s governor.

Upgrading its facilities to Olympic standards did not push through after a failed bid to host the Palarong Pambansa, a national sports event for elementary and high school athletes. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)