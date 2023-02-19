Uy’s firm asked to revise proposal for Davao International Airport development project

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 February) – The Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation of Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy has been asked to submit a revised proposal on the Davao International Airport Development Project, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA)-Davao Maria Lourdes Lim said.

Speaking during Kapehan sa Philippine Information Agency on Friday, Lim said the Department of Transportation remanded the “unsolicited proposal” to Chelsea as the firm needs to comply with the revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Republic Act 6957, as amended by R.A. 7718, also known as the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law.

She said the October 19, 2022 amendments to the rules and regulations require private proponents to provide a more transparent system to evaluate and implement big-ticket projects under a public-private partnership scheme and put in place a “greatest value and reduction of risk” management system.

The Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) in Davao City in 2005. MindaNews file photo by Bobby Timonera

Lim added that the government did not set a deadline for Chelsea to comply with the new requirements.

The proposed project, with an estimated cost of around P48.97 billion, is intended to expand and upgrade the facilities in the DIA through a PPP scheme.

“It’s the call of the proponent when to submit the revised guidelines. Suffice it to say that it should be compliant with the revised implementing rules and regulations,” she said.

The Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation submitted an unsolicited proposal for the multi-billion Davao International Airport Development Project on May 28, 2018 and was granted by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) with “original proponent status” for the operation, maintenance, and expansion of the airport.

Davao International Airport. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

However, Lim said the original proponent status was already withdrawn by the DOTR, which would allow other private proponents to make similar proposals for the modernization of the Davao International Airport.

Lim added that the Regional Development Council (RDC)-Davao has proposed to the DOTr to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of an additional airport in the region.

She said alternative sites that are being considered for a new international airport are Tagum City, Panabo City, Santa Maria Municipality in Davao Occidental, Davao Del Sur, and Barangay Mandug, this city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)