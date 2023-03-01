1 killed in Talakag clash

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) – A suspected member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter Sunday in Barangay Tikalaan in Talakag, Bukidnon, the military said.

According to reports reaching the 103rd Infantry Brigade, troops operating in the area engaged in a 45-minute firefight against an estimated 30 armed men the military claimed to be members of the NPA.

Recovered from the clash site were two high-powered firearms and ammunition, radios and personal belongings.

Talakag, Bukidnon. Map courtesy of Google

Sunday’s clash came six days after another clash in the forested area of Barangay Rogero, Bubong in Lanao del Sur where one soldier was killed and another was wounded.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr, Brigade Commander, appealed to the suspected rebels to “lay down their arms and embrace peace as we will aggressively continue our mission to end terrorism here in our area of operations.” (Marivic Omandan Davis / MindaNews)