14-year old Dabawenya is 2nd prize winner in Singapore International Violin competition 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 March) — A fourteen-year old Dabawenya won second prize in the Singapore International Violin Competition’s virtual category.

Ling Gamyang Jayma, an independent homeschooler student of this city, won the second prize in the 13 to 17-year old Open Solo Category of the competition.

The entry, Bach – Largo from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005 was submitted on February 15 and the results came out last February 28.

Chun Ting Chan of Hong Kong won the first prize in the virtual format while Owen Aijah of Singapore won third.

Ling Gamyang Jayma (center) with mentor Robert Stormowski (L) and pianist Wendy Kuo. Photo courtesy of Atty. Glocelito Jayma

Lawyer Glocelito Jayma, father of Ling, said there were two categories in the competition: physical and virtual.

“We chose virtual. We had no expectations. An honorable mention was enough because Singapore participants are outstanding. At first, she was hesitant to participate because participants from other countries are outstanding as well,” he said.



The young violinist will fly to Singapore to attend the awarding rites on March 19 at the Lee Foundation Theatre Hall at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.



On its website, musicsingapore.com.sg, Music Singapore International Piano & Violin Competition was founded by Singapore-based Vivian Gao in 2020.



“When the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Singapore and the world that year, events large and small were forced to cease abruptly,” it read.

“Vivian, a seasoned music educator was undeterred. In fact, she felt that the crisis proved to be an excellent opportunity for music competitions to modernize and she decided to bring the competition online. “

Ling started learning violin at nine years old under Robert Stormowski, a Master Violinist from Poland.

Stormowski has been residing in Davao City since 2012.

The violinist’s father said the happiness and fulfillment of his daughter’s winning is “priceless.”

He narrated how parents also face challenges and sacrifices to help their children achieve their dreams. “In the end, it is worth it,” the proud father said.



Their reward, he added, is getting to listen to Ling play the violin every day. (MindaNews)

