6 SouthCot towns suspend classes due to bad weather

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 14 March)— Six municipalities in South Cotabato have suspended classes Tuesday due to bad weather in their jurisdictions brought about by a low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao.

A satellite image of the low pressure area east of Mindanao, as photographed 12:10 p.m. Tuesday (14 March 2023). Source: JMA Meteorological Satellite Center website

Mayors Leonard Escobillo, Romeo Tamayo, Bernie Palencia, Pedro Matinong Jr., and Floro Gandam of the municipalities of Tampakan, Tupi, Polomolok, Surallah, and Lake Sebu, respectively, ordered the full cancellation of classes for the safety of the students and their teachers.

On the other hand, Mayor Keo Dayle Tuan of T’boli municipality cancelled classes in nine of the town’s 25 villages.

Incessant rainfalls brought about by the LPA were recorded in those localities, according to the LGUs’ advisories.

South Cotabato, a landlocked province in Soccsksargen region, is composed of the component Koronadal City and 10 towns.

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, the LPA was spotted 340 kilometers (km) southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 320 km east-southeast of Davao City, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected Tuesday in Soccsksargen that could cause possible flashfloods, the state weather forecaster warned. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)