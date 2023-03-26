Athlete dies during Ironman race

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) – A participant of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon race in Davao City died during the swim portion of the race on Sunday, organizers confirmed.

In a statement, organizers said the athlete required medical attention and was transported for treatment to a nearby hospital.

“Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support,” they said.

Athlete Jerry Kasim. Photo from his FB page

Organizers did not name the athlete. Sun.Star Davao identified him as Jerry Kasim, a veteran swimming coach, who died of heart attack during the race.

In a separate statement, the City Government of Davao extended its “deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the Ironman 70.3 athlete who passed away while participating in the swim portion of the race.”

A press release from the City Information Office said a total of 70 emergency medical responders were dispatched for March 24 and March 25 Irongirls and Ironkids from March 24 and 25 and 398 were deployed for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon race from City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Nearly 1,700 racers from 49 countries competed during the race.

Portuguese Filipe Azevedo won first place in the professional category. He was followed by Ognjen Stojanovic of Serbia and Tuan Chun Chang at second and third place, respectively. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)