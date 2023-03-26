Azarcon reelected as UPLM chair

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — “There is really no retirement for human rights lawyers,” lawyer Antonio C. Azarcon said after taking his oath as reelected chair of the Union of People’s Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM).

Elected for another two-year term during the UPLM’s 8th General Assembly in Surigao del Sur on Saturday, Azarcon will serve as chair until 2025.

The UPLM is a mass organization of lawyers, workers in the law profession and law students in Mindanao committed to the promotion and defense of human rights, nationalism, democracy, peace, justice and truth.

Elected with Azarcon were Joel Mahinay as Vice Chair; Bevery Musni as Secretary-General; Danilo Balucos as treasurer; Danilo A. Balucos as Treasurer; Virgilio Ponciano T. Ocaya as Auditor, and Arvin Dexter M. Lopoz as Public Information Officer and Spokesperson.

OATH TAKING. (From R-L) Former Representative Kaloi Zarate administers the oath of the new UPLM officers: Chair Tony Boy Azarcon, Vice Chair Joel Mahinay, Secretary Beverly Musni, Treasurer Danny Balucos, Auditor Vir Ocaya, PIO/Spokesperson Dexter Lopoz and Adviser Manny Quibod. Photo courtesy of UPLM

Former Bayan Muna Representative Karlos Isagani T. Zarate administered the oath of office. Zarate will continue to serve as adviser together with Ateneo de Davao University College of Law Dean Manuel P. Quibod and Golda Czarina S. Musni.



UPLM officials said they will intensify the defense of members of the legal profession and other human rights defenders who have been under attack.



UPLM is affiliated with the End Impunity Alliance, Barug Katungod Mindanao – Consortium of Human Rights Defenders and National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers. (MindaNews)