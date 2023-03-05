Bangsamoro women’s conversations on March 7: women in peacebuilding 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 05 March) – Seven women leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will interact with 40 barangay-based leaders in the region in a facilitated conversation on Tuesday, March 7.

The “Interactive Round Table Discussion on the Role of Women in Peacebuilding” is being organized by Relief International and the Balay Mindanaw Foundation which are partners in the Women Engaged in Responsive Solutions to Convflicts and Violence in Mindanao (WE RESOLVE) project funded by the German Foreign Federal Office in some areas in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao.

The project aims to increase the participation of Bangsamoro women in decision-making for the mitigation, management and resolution of conflicts and violence in their communities. The project aims to enhance the capacities of Local Government Units (LGUs) and women-led organizations while providing avenues and opportunities for economic activities to contribute to the peace process, good governance, and stabilization.

Maguindanao women show their support for the Bangsamoro Law during a rally for the law’s ratification in Buluan, Maguindanao on 15 January 2019. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The seven women leaders who will interact with some village leaders from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Al Nor Hotel here are Bainon G. Karon, chair of the Bangsamoro Women Commission; Ustadja Anisa Taha-Arab of the Noorus Salam National Women’s Council; Aida Silongan, Member of Parliament, Minister for Science and Technology and Social Welfare Committee chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front; Bing Constantino of Relief International; Charmaine Mae J. Dagapioso-Baconga of Balay Mindanaw Foundation; Alliah Lucman, GAD Focal person of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur’s Gender and Development Program; MP Froilyn Mendoza, who represents the Indigenous Peoples in the BARMM,

The forum is held in celebration of Women’s month to promote the role of women in peacebuilding.

Rakesh Kumar Katal, Relief International Country Director will deliver the opening remarks and introduction of guests while Ma. Lisa Dioneda-Moalong, WE RESOLVE Project Manager, will give the closing remarks. (MindaNews)