BARMM to commence Ramadhan celebration on March 23

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 21 March)— After deploying religious scholars to oversee the moon sighting Tuesday evening and the crescent moon was not sighted, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will officially start the celebration of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23.

The Ramadhan Festival of LIghts at the Bangsamoro government compound in Cotabato City. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Chief Minister, BARMM

The Wali of the Bangsamoro region and the Datul Iftah of the Philippines has simultaneously announced that the official start of the holy month of Ramadan will be on Thursday.

In a statement, the officer in charge of the Wali of the Bangsamoro, Omarkhalid Ampatuan, acknowledged the significance of the moon sighting to all Muslims and expressed gratitude for their patience and understanding.

The Wali also urged those observing Ramadhan to use this time to spiritually prepare for the month ahead and reflect on its importance.

The Darul Iftah of the Philippines, the religious advisory council of the Bangsamoro region, made the announcement of the start of the Ramadhan in a live broadcast Tuesday evening.

“The result of the moon sighting was that the crescent moon has not been sighted,” Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro Jurist (Deputy Mufti) and officer in charge of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (House of Opinion), said Tuesday night.

The Bangsamoro government compound is now holding the Ramadhan Festival of Lights.

The Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence has distributed food packs for workers of 200 mosques as part of Ramadhan package and relief aid for those affected by Typhoon Paeng last year, according to lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM spokesperson and Minister for Interior and Local Government.

The Ramadhan trade fairs were also opened Tuesday led by the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism-BARMM and the Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kutawato Inc.

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao graced the ribbon cutting for the trade fair of the city’s business chamber. BARMM Deputy Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain and Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Abuamri Taddik led the ribbon cutting of the Ramadhan Trade Fair inside the Bangsamoro compound. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)