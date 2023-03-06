Classes suspended in Davao de Oro due to earthquakes

Photo from Maragusan LGU Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 March) – The provincial government of Davao de Oro ordered Monday the suspension of all face-to-face classes in all levels both in public and private institutions following a series of earthquakes ranging from Magnitude 4.9 to 5.3 that rocked the area.

In a directive, Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga said the suspension would remain pending results of the structural integrity assessments conducted by all local government units (LGUs) in the province.

The province is composed of Compostela, Laak, Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, New Bataan and Pantukan.

In Maragusan, the LGU reported that a portion of the Maragusan-New Bataan road caved in following the earthquakes.

Montejo-Gonzaga also directed other government agencies to ensure the safety of their personnel and encouraged them to conduct an assessment of the integrity of their structural facilities in coordination with the LGUs.

She said the activities lined up for “Bulawan 2023” would push through as scheduled between March 6 and 8, but most activities would be conducted in open fields.

“Extra caution must be observed by all participants of the various events,” she said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the Magnitude 4.9 quake was recorded at 12:49 a.m. Monday while the Magnitude 5.3 tremor occurred some four hours later at 4:49 a.m.

During the Magnitude 5.3 quake, Intensity 4 was felt in New Bataan, Maco and Mawab; Intensity 3 in Nabunturan; Intensity 2 in Laak; and Intensity 1 in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities were also reported at Intensity IV in Nabunturan town and Intensity II in Davao City, Davao Del Sur.

The epicenter of the earthquakes, which were tectonic in origin, was New Bataan.

Phivolcs said that damage was expected from the tremors. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)