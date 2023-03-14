Davao City cancels classes due to LPA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 March)—The city government of Davao has suspended classes in primary and secondary schools in some barangays on Tuesday because of the rains in several parts of Mindanao as a result of the low pressure area (LPA), the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said.

A PAGASA weather broadcaster shows the LPA approaching Mindanao. Screengrab from a PAGASA weather forecast Tuesday morning (14 March 2023).

In an advisory, the agency said the classes of some schools in at least 43 barangays have already been cancelled as of 10:47 a.m. due to the LPA.

The city is composed of 182 barangays.

The LPA was estimated at 340 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or at 320 kilometers East Southeast of Davao City as of 3 a.m., according to the weather forecast of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA also cautioned residents against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The agency warned that the LPA inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao.

In Poblacion District, classes have been cancelled in Kapitan Tomas Elementary School

And Palma Gil Elementary School in Barangay 4-A, Dona Pilar Elementary School and Project hopes/Daycare Center in Barangay 5-A, Magallanes Elementary School and Bolton Elementary School in Barangay 2-A, and Dizon Elementary School in Barangay 19-B.

In Talomo District, the local government cancelled the classes in Catalunan Pequeño Elementary School and Catalunan Pequeño High School in Barangay Catalunan Pequeño; Maa Elementary School, Maa National High School, and Josefa Escoda Elementary School in Barangay Ma-a; Jose Bastida Elementary School, Dumoy National High School, Doc. Ocampo High School, Saint Patrick Learning Center, and All Day Care Center in Barangay Dumoy; Langub Elementary School and Langub High School in Barangay Langub; Vicenta Elementary School, Vicenta High School, and Jose Esteban Elementary School in Barangay Bucana; Erico T. Nograles National High School, Generoso Elementary School, R.C. Quimpo Elementary School, Doctor Jovito Elementary School, Maranata Elementary School, and Maranata National High School in Barangay Bago Aplaya; Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Barangay Matina Aplaya; all schools in Barangay Matina Crossing; Magtuod Elementary School and Magtuod National High School in Barangay Magtuod; Soledad Duterte National High School, Baliok Elementary School, Calasan P. Academy, and Maranata Elementary School in Barangay Baliok.

Similar cancellations were declared in Leon Garcia Elementary School and Leon Garcia National High School in Brgy. Leon Garcia in Agdao District; Gorgonio Tajo National High School in Barangay Callawa, all public schools in Barangay Mandug, Bangoy Elementary School and Sasa Elementary School in Barangay Sasa, Suraya Elementary School, Suraya Senior High School, Country Homes National High School in Barangay Cabantian, Pilar P. Rodriguez Elementary School and Assumption Polytechnic College in Barangay Tigatto in Buhangin District; J. Cruz Elementary School, Aplic Elementary School, Osmeña Elementray School, Dacudao Elementary School, Corquera Elementary School in Barangay Panacan, Sto. Niño Elementary School, Pichon Elementary School, Bustamante Elementary School, and Bustamante National High School in Barangay Tibungco; Pablo M. Piatos Integrated School, San Miguel Elementary School, and San Miguel National High School in Barangay San Isidro in Bunawan Proper; all schools in Barangay Malagos in Baguio District; Lacson Integrated High School and Lacson Integrated Elementary School in Barangay Lacson, Calinan Elementary School and Calinan High School in Barangay Calinan Proper, Quibaton High School and Kabagtukan Elementary School in Barangay Dominga in Calinan District; Tamugan Elementary School, Tamugan High School, and Pagan Elementary School in Barangay Tamugan; G. Astilla Cultura Minority High School and Malamba Elementary School in Barangay Malamba, and all classes in Barangay Marilog Proper.

The local government also suspended all classes in Barangay Eden, J.V. Bangoy Elementary School in Barangay Marapangi, Catigan Elementary School in Barangay Catigan, Doña Carmen National High School in Barangay Toril Proper, Piedad Central Elementary School, Crossing Bayabas National High School, Artemio Loyola Elementary School, and St. Peter College in Barangay Crossing Bayabas, and J.V. Ferriols Elementary School in Barangay Lizada in Toril District; all schools in Barangay Tacunan, Emilda Elementary School and Sto. Niño National High School in Barangay Sto. Niño, Tagakpan Elementary School and Tagakpan High School in Barangay Tagakpan, all schools in Barangay Balenggaeng, Mintal Comprehensive and Mintal Elementary School in Barangay Mintal, and Ula Elementary School and Ula National High School in Barangay Ula in Tugbok District. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)