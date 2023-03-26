Environmental groups: protect the planet not just on Earth Hour

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) — Environment group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Inc. urged the people to continue the initiatives that protect the planet beyond the annual Earth Hour.

In a statement released by IDIS on Saturday, the environmental group said that participating in the global movement Earth Hour is not just about devoting an hour annually to preserve the Earth, encouraging the people to embrace a lifestyle that helps lessen carbon footprint and contribute in the global efforts of protecting the environment.

Earth Hour 2023. Cortesy of earthreminder.com

“It is about committing every day to take care of each other and the one home we all share. Earth Hour is a symbol of unity and a catalyst for change,” it said.

It added that the global movement “harnesses the power of the crowd to make a difference.”

In a statement, Mylai Santos of Ecoteneo said there is a need to “go beyond lights off and commit to #BiggestHourforEarth.”



“We are invited to take time out for nature and we commit to live our day-to-day for nature and for Mindanao. We pray especially for the communities affected by the Mindoro oil spill including marine life in Verde Island Passage . We continue our advocacy to Realign Samal Bridge for the marine life in Davao Gulf and the communities affected by it, especially our fisherfolk, on the side of Davao and Samal. It is Earth Hour, time to become part of climate action,” she said.

A toddler plays with a tablet to fend off the darkness. MindaNews file photo by BJ Patino

Earth Hour traces its beginnings to the year 2007. Every year since then, it has been “lights off” for an hour worldwide, to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

It was “lights off” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Philippines.

IDIS said the people are encouraged to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances, take a walk, ride a bike, or go to a park.

“By doing so, we can reduce our carbon footprint and take part in this meaningful event in conserving the resources of our planet. Join the movement and let us all take action to protect our planet and secure a sustainable future for all,” it said.

Initiated by World Wildlife Fund, the Earth Hour is a “global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.”

In Davao del Norte, Governor Edwin Jubahib said Earth Hour is a powerful reminder that collective efforts could create a significant positive impact on the planet.

“By simply turning off our lights and electronic devices for one hour, we stand in solidarity with millions of people across the globe who are committed to conserving energy, reducing carbon emissions, and preserving our planet’s precious resources,” the governor said in a statement.

He said climate change is an urgent issue requiring a “collective effort of every individual, community, and nation,” encouraging the people to “come together as one united front against the unprecedented challenges posed by climate change.”

He said the province has been working to implement various eco-friendly policies, projects, and programs aimed at preserving the environment and securing a sustainable future for the people. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)