FACT CHECK: Bansalan, Davao del Sur does not have a beach

A viral Facebook post by user Yamashita Otokoto showing a white sand beach resort in Bansalan, Davao del Sur is false. The town is landlocked and does not have any beaches.

The post went viral over the weekend, gathering at least 1,800 reactions and at least 4,500 shares online as of Monday.

While the intention appears to be humor, some users pointed out that this could negatively affect Bansalan as a destination.

The post claims that there is a beach resort in Lily St., Poblacion Uno, Bansalan.

“📍BANSALAN DAVAO DEL SUR📍

(Lily st Poblacion uno)

🔸NO entrance fee

🔸pwede kaayo mag sugba2 ug pwede sad magpa luto 😋

🔸medyo daghan tao before 2pm, pero after ana kay ma solo ninyo sa kamingaw ang beach 😉

🔸mas maayo mag overnight, perfect for stargazing kay sobrang kadami ng stars 🌠

🔸make sure to bring tent pero naa sila open cottage (700pesos) pwede na tulogan hehe

🔸kita kaayo ang Mount apo guys 🌄⛰

👉 You can bring your tent if you paid youe [sic] cottage.”

But a reverse Google Image search of some of the posted photos revealed that these were lifted from photographs of Babu Santa Beach in Samal Island.

MindaNews fact-checked the false viral post so that people or tourists who are not familiar with Bansalan will not be misled.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)