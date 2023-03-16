Gunmen using ambulance attack vendor in Marawi

Marawi City. Map courtesy of Google.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 March) – A food vendor was wounded when gunmen aboard an ambulance shot him along Sarimanok Road in Marawi City on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage was circulated on social media.

Major Alvison Mustapha, spokesperson of the Lanao Del Sur provincial police, identified the victim as Joseph Alindo Saraguianan. They have no clue yet on what could be the motive of the suspects.

He said the incident took place shortly before 2 p.m.

“The victim is a food vendor. He was hit in his hand and immediately sent to the nearest hospital. He is safe now,” he said.

He said the Marawi City police and the provincial police were still conducting hot pursuit operations against the suspects.

“We got details now from the CCTV images about the identity of the ambulance but we are still tracing where this vehicle is assigned,” he said.

He said it was easy for the attackers to escape because “no one would dare to stop or suspect an ambulance as an accessory to a crime.”

The police official added there could be more than one gunman, adding they fired from the driver’s window side.

CCTV footage showed the ambulance slowing down near the victim’s stall as one of its windows opened and shots were fired several times before leaving the crime scene.

The local government and the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro region have not issued statements yet.

The ambulance used in the crime looked similar to those owned by the government, a Nissan NV350 model.

Netizen Ryan Perosalin said ambulances are used to save lives but in this case one was used with the intent to kill. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)