DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 March) — A female Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), a species of sea turtle listed as “critically endangered,”,was found dead along the shore of Purok Maribujoc in Dahican, Mati City at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The Mati City Information Office reported that Poloy Palmera, a member of the Mati Watersports Association, discovered the carcass of the sea turtle, with age estimated to be around 7 to 8 years old.

It said that authorities suspected that the turtle could have died after being trapped in a fish net but also noted an injury evident on its head.

Hawksbill Turtle found dead in Mati City, Davao Oriental. (Photo courtesy of Mati City Information Office)

Authorities believe the creature could have been dead for three days because its carcass was already emitting foul odor when found.

Its remains were brought to the laboratory of the Davao Oriental State University to determine the cause of death.

Hawksbill Turtles have been classified as “critically endangered” under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species since 1996.

According to worldwildlife.org, the Hawksbill Turtles are “threatened by the loss of nesting and feeding habitats, excessive egg collection, fishery-related mortality, pollution, coastal development, and wildlife trade.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)