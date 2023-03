Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Davao Region

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 March)—A magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted the Davao Region at 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The March 7, 2023 earthquake epicenter, courtesy of PHIVOLCS.

In an advisory released by PHIVOLCS, the epicenter was reported at 13 kilometers northwest of Maragusan, Davao de Oro.

The tectonic earthquake had an estimated depth of 34 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was reported in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro and Intensity IV in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Varying degrees of instrumental intensities were reported in other areas: intensity 5 in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; intensity 3 in Davao City in Davao Del Sur, Malungon in Sarangani, and Tupi, South Cotabato; intensity 2 in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte, Talakag and Malaybalay in Bukidnon, Magpet, Kidapawan City, Carmen, and Banisilan in Cotabato, Abuyog in Leyte, Alabel in Sarangani, Koronadal City in South Cotabato, and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur; intensity 1 in Kadingilan in Bukidnon, Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental, Kapatagan in Lanao del Norte, Baybay and Dulag in Leyte, Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental, Kiamba in Sarangani, Norala, Suralla, Tantangan, Banga and General Santos City in South Cotabato, Esperanza, Columbio, Isulan and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat, Surigao City in Surigao Del Norte, and Tandag in Surigao del Sur.

PHIVOLCS said damage and aftershocks are expected. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)