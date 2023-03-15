Maguindanao barangay chair killed in shooting

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 15 March)—A barangay chairman of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan municipality in Maguindanao del Sur was killed in a shooting incident Tuesday in the neighboring Shariff Aguak town, police said.

Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

The Maguindanao Police Provincial Office identified the victim as Hadji Basit G. Zangkala, of Barangay Labu-Labu II, who was shot in Barangay Mother Poblacion of Shariff Aguak.

Police said Zangkala was in his car waiting for his wife, who was buying at a fruit stand, when a still unidentified armed man approached him and shot him several times using a handgun.

Zangkala sustained several wounds in his body—police gathered seven empty shells at the crime scene—and was rushed to a nearby hospital but failed to arrive there alive, according to the police.

Capt. Ramillo Serame, Datu Hoffer police chief, said Zangkala was immediately buried in the evening following Muslim burial rites.

Col. Ruel Sermese, Maguindanao provincial police director, said they have already formed a special investigation task force to focus probe on Zangkala’s killing.

Meanwhile, shots were also fired Monday evening along the national highway near the corn milling plant of Lamsan, Inc. in the municipality of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte.

The gunmen’s target—the house of Guiaber Dalinding, barangay chairman of Simuay.

Police said the riding-in-tandem suspects were caught on CCTV as they fired upon Dalinding’s house.

Nobody was reportedly harmed in the attack, but a parked vehicle, a building nearby and a gate were hit. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)