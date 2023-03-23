Malaybalay City saved P57M by broadcasting online bidding sessions – Mayor Pabillaran

The Malaybalay City Hall. Photo from the Malaybalay-LGU website

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) – Live broadcast of online bidding sessions conducted by the bids and awards committee (BAC) as part of the “initiative for competitive bidding” enabled the local government to save P57 million, City Mayor Jay Warren R. Pabillaran said.

”Transparency in the delivery of public service has been my utmost thrust. Everyday I commit myself to giving everyone a fair share of their taxes,” he said in his State of the City Address during the 25th Charter Day Celebration program on March 22 at the Folk Arts Theatre here.

Pabillaran cited that his first directive was to require the BAC to reach out to more eligible bidders in Malaybalay. All bidding sessions are now broadcast live via social media, he said.

”I firmly believe that transparency deters corruption. For corruption weakens the rule of law and erodes the confidence of our people in our government,” he added.

The mayor said the city government appropriated a total of P651 million for 253 infrastructure projects in 2022.

He said the projects included buildings, roads, bridges, water systems, flood control, electrification, and other infrastructures.

He noted that through the concerted effort of different offices and divisions, Malaybalay increased its Consolidated Gross Local Income to P221 million in 2022, “the highest” so far for the city.

Pabillaran highlighted the accomplishments so far of his administration’s SHIELD flagship programs and reported the savings under “Integrity in governance and public service”.

In his inaugural speech in June 2022, the mayor presented his six-point governance agenda dubbed “S.H.I.E.L.D.” or kalasag in Binukid. The acronym represents the thrusts of his administration: Safety, Health, Integrity in governance, Environment, Leading to agricultural eco-tourism, Development in infrastructure.

Pabillaran started serving as mayor from March 2022, when, as vice mayor, he assumed the post by succession, following the death of Mayor Florencio T. Flores Jr. He won the mayoralty race in May 2022.

He called for cooperation in boosting the faith and wisdom of the people in governance and public service.

He said the city bagged last year the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for its transparent, accountable, and timely financial reports.

Valencia City, Bukidnon’s other component city, and 15 of the province’s 20 towns also passed the evaluation for the seal.

Pabillaran also noted that the year-round one-stop shop business registration also increased the number of establishments that registered thereby spurring economic activities after the pandemic.

An innovation in the assessment process by the City Assessor’s Office resulted in P55 million worth of real property tax in 2022, he said.

He thanked the city council for the live broadcast of its sessions and urged its members to build on the spirit of unity based on commonalities.

”We may have different approaches but our priorities do not need to contradict,” he added.

Malaybalay became a component city of Bukidnon through Republic Act No. 8490. It was Republic Act No. 8813 that declared March 22 as the Charter Day of the city.

The local government recognized the role of former Malaybalay mayor and 2nd District representative Reginaldo N. Tilanduca, who authored the conversion of Malaybalay into a city. During the Charter Day celebration on Wednesday the city government awarded the late official a plaque, which was received by his sister Aida T. Solis. (MindaNews)