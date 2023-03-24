March 27 declared a holiday in BARMM to mark signing of peace pact

Siging of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro on March 27, 2014 in the gardens of Malacanang. Photo courtesy of Julius Mariveles / Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) – March 27 has been declared a special non-working holiday in the entire Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to commemorate the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim has signed Proclamation No. 0001 declaring the day a holiday.

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the request by the Chief Minister for the declaration of the holiday in Resolution No.325 passed on Tuesday, March 21.

The proclamation said it is fitting and proper to honor the signing of the CAB which promoted peace and stability in Mindanao and paved the way for the establishment of the autonomous region.

It added that “Bangsamoro residents deserve the full opportunity to commemorate, celebrate and participate in the ceremonies and other activities related to this momentous occasion.”

The Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed the CAB on March 27, 2014, 17 years after peace negotiations started in 1997.

In 1996, the Philippine government had signed the Final Peace Agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front led by Nur Misuari.

A plebiscite on the Organic Law for the BARMM held in 2019 led to the creation of the current autonomous region, which replaced the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)