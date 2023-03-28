March 28 is ‘Rodrigo Duterte Day’ in Davao City

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 26, 2021. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOS

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 March) – The Davao City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring March 28 each year as a day of celebration to acknowledge the contributions of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Apparently, it’s the council’s birthday gift for Duterte, president from 2016 to 2022, who turned 78 on Tuesday.

Second District Councilor Diosdado Angelo Junior R. Mahipus authored the two-page resolution for the “Rodrigo Duterte Day,” in recognition of his “great and continuing contribution” to this city and the Philippines.

The resolution reads in part: “Duterte is acknowledged as a living hero of the Republic for his great contribution to the development of the nation, uplifting the lives of the Filipino people.”

It noted that it is important to highlight the life and works of Duterte, the country’s 16th President, “to serve as inspiration to our people.”

Duterte, fondly called “Digong” by his supporters, was the country’s first and only President who hailed from Mindanao. He was succeeded by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

During the “Salamat Tatay Digong, A Homecoming Concert” at the NCCC Mall here organized by his supporters upon returning from Manila, the former President told the crowd that he would catch up on lost sleep after stepping down as the country’s leader.

Duterte waged an all-out war campaign against illegal drugs during his term that killed at least 12,000 individuals, mostly urban poor, according to data collated by international non-profit Human Rights Watch.

The Dutertes and their allies remain the dominant force in the political scene of Davao after consistently winning key positions both in the local executive and legislative departments in the past elections.

The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for at least three decades.

Before he was elected president in 2016, Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter-mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016 with son Paolo as vice mayor.

Meanwhile, his daughter, current Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, was elected mayor in 2016 when her father ran for President, and was reelected in 2019 with youngest brother Sebastian as the vice mayor.

Paolo, the former President’s eldest son, was councilor from 2008 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 to 2018, and elected representative of the First District in 2019, and reelected in the 2022 elections.

Sebastian won the 2022 mayoralty race. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)