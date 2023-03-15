Motor vehicle owners told to clear route of Parada Dabawenyo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 March)—The Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has warned to tow away the cars parked along the route of the Parada Dabawenyo, one of the highlights of the 86th Araw ng Dabaw on March 18.

Araw ng Dabaw street dancing participants. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Retired Col. Dionisio Abude, CTTMO head, said during “Wednesdays at Habi at Kape” that a road clearing operation has been scheduled by traffic enforcers in cooperation with the police and personnel of the Highway Patrol Group to clear the route of vehicles to give way to parade contingents.

He said the parade will start from Roxas Avenue, left turn to C.M. Recto Avenue, right turn to Bonifacio Street., left turn to Pelayo Street, and then left turn to San Pedro Street.

The parade will start at 6 a.m. until 12 noon.

According to the City Information Office, around 250 groups have signed up for the parade, mostly civic, non-government organizations, people’s organizations, private companies, academic institutions, government agencies, and barangay units.

Abude urged car owners to move their vehicles to another place before 10 p.m. of March 17. Meanwhile, the managements of accommodation establishments, hotels, dormitories, and lodges have been advised to notify their guests about the road closures, he added.

“At exactly 10 p.m., we will conduct the clearing operation until 5 o’clock in the morning to give them time to transfer their vehicles from the route of the parade. But if we cannot locate the drivers, we will tow away their cars to clear the route of the parade,” he said.

Abude said the local government would reserve the grounds of Magallanes Elementary School as a parking area for the VIPs while it would open that segment from Pichon Street to Magallanes as parking space for festival goers.

He said heavy traffic congestion in the city is expected during the parade due to the road closure. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)