No flesh-eating bacteria in Camiguin, says health official

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 22 March)—There is no evidence to support claims of the presence of a flesh-eating bacteria in Camiguin, the office-in-charge of the Provincial Health Office said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the provincial government, Dr. Magnolia A. Naman, OIC of the Provincial Health Office, denied rumors about the alleged presence of Necrotizing fasciitis, the medical name of the flesh-eating bacteria.

“These rumors can only cause fear and panic among our community. The health and safety of everyone in the province remain our top priority. We want to assure everyone that our healthcare professionals and authorities are always vigilant and closely monitoring any potential health threats,” Naman said.

The official said the bacteria is rarely contagious. But she added that at risk are those people who have other health problems that lower their body’s ability to fight infections, such as diabetes, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Camiguin is among the top tourist destinations in Northern Mindanao for its scenic beaches and volcanoes. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)