Police nab 3 suspects in ambush of Lanao del Sur governor

Gov. Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong Jr. Photo from the Lanao del Sur provincial government Facebook page

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 10 March) — Police arrested three suspects in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. last Feb. 17 that left four of his security escorts killed.

Major Joann Navarro, Philippine National Police Northern Mindanao spokesperson said the suspects identified as Palawan Salem Macalbo, Nagac Dimatangkil Baratomo and Aminoden Dimatingkal Mandoc were arrested during a police operation in Sitio Panamsamo, Barangay Ninoy Aquino, Kalilangan town, Bukidnon around 4:30 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Navarro said the suspects are believed to be part of a ten-man group that ambushed Adiong in Maguing town last Frbruary 17.

The governor survived the ambush but was operated in Cagayan de Oro to remove a bullet slug from his right buttock. However, four of his security aides were killed.

Adiong, who is still recuperating from his wound, congratulated the PNP in Northern Mindanao for the arrest of the suspects.

“I would like to thank the PNP for the progress they have made on the case,” he said.

But for Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Adiong, brother of the governor, the arrests of the suspects raised more questions.

He said he was concerned that the suspects were arrested in Kalilangan when police told their family that the area between the towns of Maguing and Amai Manabilang in Lanao del Sur were completely sealed off by law enforcement personnel.

The ambush took place in Maguing.

“I want to know what prompted them to ambush the convoy of the governor. I want to know their motive,” Zia told MindaNews.Zia added he would not be satisfied until the police arrested all the suspects and put them behind bars. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)