Quakes cause P42M damage to infra in Davao Region

The March 7, 2023 earthquake epicenter, courtesy of PHIVOLCS.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 March) – The earthquakes that recently hit Davao Region left an estimated P42,320,000 damage to infrastructure, the Regional Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

In a report, the RDDRMC said the temblors destroyed a total of 146 government infrastructures including schools, roads and bridges, and health facilities, as well as totally damaged 352 houses and partially damaged 394 others.

It said 2,942 families or 13,560 individuals were affected.

No one died from the earthquakes, although 61 individuals were injured, the agency said.

A total of P5,070,550 in food and non-food assistance, including modular tents, has been provided to affected families in earthquake-affected areas.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Davao Region last March 6 while two more major tremors ranging from magnitude 5.6 to 5.9 were reported the following day with epicenters in New Bataan, Davao de Oro.As of 12 noon of March 9, the RDRRMC-Davao reported a total of 1,120 earthquakes, of which 27 could be felt. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)