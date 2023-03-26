Zambo mayor: “every action we take, every decision we make, has an impact on nature”

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — Representatives from the local government and private sector gathered Saturday night at the Paseo del Mar for Earth Hour 2023, with Mayor John Dalipe urging the public to “recognize that every action we take, every decision we make, has an impact on nature and on our resources, limited as they are.”

“It is my hope that we will go beyond Earth Hour and do our part in protecting and conserving our environment each and every day,” he said as they observed Earth Hour from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. Bikers also participated in the activity.

Earth Hour 2023 in Zamboanga City on Saturday, 25 March 2023. Photo courtesy of the City Government of Zamboanga

Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso reminded the audience that the city’s observance of Earth Hour since 2010 has not just been a matter of having a program or event by the city government or merely joining the global celebration, but a commitment to do activities that would be helpful to the planet and the natural environment.



“We really have to act and do things like planting trees, checking on them if they’re growing,” he added in an interview following the program, saying that one hour a year is hardly enough.

Earth Hour traces its beginnings to the year 2007. Every year since then, it has been “lights off” for an hour worldwide, to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

It was “lights off” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Philippines. (Frencie Carreon, MindaNews)