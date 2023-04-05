BARMM Senior Minister Macacua appointed Maguindanao del Norte’s first governor

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 5 April)— Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua has officially taken his oath as the officer-in-charge of the newly created Maguindanao del Norte province before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang 10 a.m. Wednesday.

BARMM Senior Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua takes oath before President Ferdinandh Marcos Jr. as officer-in-charge of the newly created Maguindanao del Norte province. Photo courtesy of Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte Mayor Zohria Jo Saglayan-Guro

This information was confirmed by lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) spokesperson and Minister of Interior and Local Government.

“Yes it is confirmed,” he replied in a text message.

Macacua is the present BARMM Senior Minister.

He is also the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) chief of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Greetings of “Mabrook (congratulations),” “Alhamdudillah (praise be to God),” and many felicitations have flooded the social media in the BARMM region and Cotabato City on this recent political development in the region.

On September 17, 2022, a plebiscite was conducted to divide the province of Maguindanao into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

Overwhelmingly, 706,558 voted “yes” to the plebiscite question: “Do you agree to divide the province of Maguindanao into two separate provinces to be known as Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, in accordance with Republic Act No. 11550?”

The “yes” votes represent 99.27% of those who cast their ballots in the plebiscite, which had a turnout of 86.93%.

Only 5,209 voters—accounting for 0.73%—wrote “no.”

The towns under the province of Maguindanao del Norte are Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura and Talitay. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)